Thunderstorm likely in Andhra Pradesh for next 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Widespread light to moderate rains are likely to occur at isolated places across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions on Wednesday. IMD issued warning of thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds in isolated parts for the next 24 hours.

Since Monday evening, there were rains at a few places in coastal districts and at several places in Rayalaseema. In Prakasam district, one person was reportedly killed after being struck by lightning.

Kurnool city recorded the highest rainfall of 62.2 mm, followed by Nandyal with 37.4 mm. On Tuesday evening, rains lashed Vijayawada and some parts of Krishna district, parts of West Godavari, East Godavari, Prakasam, Kadapa and Kurnool districts. As per the rainfall recorded till 8:30 am on Tuesday, the State received 8.1 mm rainfall.