Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney gets three-month extension

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who was supposed to retire on June 30, was granted a three-month extension by the Centre on Wednesday. 

Published: 04th June 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Senior IAS officer Nilam Sawhney

AP Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who was supposed to retire on June 30, was granted a three-month extension by the Centre on Wednesday. Union Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sinha, in a communication to the State government, said that the Centre approved demand for extension of Sawhney’s service. The 1984-batch officer’s tenure will now be extended till Sept 30.

The extension came following Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s request to the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. In fact, Jagan sought an extension of six months. Sawhney was handpicked by Jagan for the Chief Secretary post and she took charge in November last year.

Sawhney, who was deputed to the Centre and repatriated to the AP cadre on the request of the State, was made the first woman CS of the State. Jagan choose Nilam Sawhney for the post of CS after removing LV Subramanyam, now retired, from the post of the CS.

