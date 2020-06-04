STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh school education body chief urges parents to admit wards in governmentt schools

APSERMC chairman Justice R Kantha Rao said that several parents are not in a position to pay the school fee for their children.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

teachers, classrooms, school, students

Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) Chairman Justice R Kantha Rao has taken exception to private educational institutions forcing parents — by sending SMSes or WhatsApp —  to pay fee for conducting online classes.

Addressing a press conference at Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) office here on Wednesday, Justice Rao said several parents are not in a position to pay the school fee for their children. Already many schools have started sending messages to the parents for payment of transportation fee and others though the academic year is yet to be completed due to lockdown. 

Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is spending crores of rupees under the Nadu-Nedu scheme to improve educational standards in the State, he said, "I suggest those parents not in a position to pay fee in private schools can join their children in government schools."

The APSERMC chief opined that conducting online classes is not an effective mode of teaching, since several students do not have access to mobile phones and laptops. "We suggested the government to go for conventional method of teaching as online teaching is only a temporary alternative. It is effective for students of higher classes. Steps should be taken by the educational institutions to reduce the number of students in each class from the next academic year," he said. 

Proposals are also under consideration to introduce classes on ‘honesty and integrity’, especially on curbing corruption.

The APSERMC chairman said, "Unnecessary ruckus is being created by some educational institutions regarding a notification issued to gather details about available infrastructure, teachers and others. A section of managements has even approached the judiciary. They are circulating false propaganda against the commission. They have the right to approach the judiciary, but the commission’s intention is to improve the educational standards in schools and there is no intention to cause any inconvenience to the institutions." 

Commenting on the State government’s initiative to introduce English medium, Justice Rao said the court has stalled the GO issued by the government. Around 97 per cent of the parents in the State have given their go-ahead for introduction of English medium for primary classes.

He refuted the allegation that volunteers are forcing the parents to give their consent for English medium education. Responding to a query that the Board of Intermediate Education is providing recognition for the colleges online without inspecting the infrastructure available, he said the matter will be discussed with the officials concerned. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan APSERMC Andhra Pradesh government schools Justice R Kantha Rao
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp