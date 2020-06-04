STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cloth merchant dies of heart attack in Andhra Pradesh, later tests positive for COVID-19

Guntur district recorded 14 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, many of which were reported from the unaffected areas. With the fresh additions, the total number of cases rose to 519. 

Published: 04th June 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

heart attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur district recorded 14 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, many of which were reported from the unaffected areas. With the fresh additions, the total number of cases rose to 519. 

One COVID-19 related death was also reported from Sattenapalli. The victim, a 60-year-old cloth merchant from the town, was settled in Miryalaguda of Telengana. He died of cardiac arrest in a private hospital on Monday. 

As he was from Sattenapalli, his family requested the authorities that they be given permission for his cremation there. However, as no facility for COVID-19 testing was available at the Sattenapalli government hospital, the body was shifted to Guntur government general hospital where it tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the body was brought back to the Guntur town where the last rites were conducted on Tuesday. As the merchant was infected, his primary and secondary contacts were traced and isolated. 

Municipal commissioner P Srinivasa Rao said 28 contacts were identified till now, of which 10 primary contacts were placed under institutional quarantine and 18 secondary contacts were put in home isolation. 
Sample testing on the primary contacts will be done soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur district COVID19 Coronavirus AP cloth merchant
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp