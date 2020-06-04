Cops come to rescue of woman in distress

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur rural police came tothe rescue of a woman in distress. According to sources, a married woman after a tiff with her husband posted a status on Facebook late Tuesday night. With her social media post going viral, Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao directed the cops to counsel the woman and prevent her from taking the extreme step. Following which, Narasaraopet Rural CI Prabhakar and SI Rosaiah traced her to Mulakaluru through her mobile phone signal. The police called the woman and her husband to the police station and counselled them.