COVID-19 cases tally in Andhra crosses 4000 mark, death toll rises to 71

A total of 9,986 samples in the state were tested and among them 98 people tested positive. Another 43 people who retired to AP from other states have also tested positive.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 4000-mark with another 141 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 4,112. The death toll increased to 71 with three more deaths, one each in Kurnool, Krishna and Guntur districts, reported. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Thursday morning, a total of 9,986 samples in the state were tested and among them 98 people tested positive. Among the 98 new cases in the state 19, all from Nellore district, have the travel history of visiting Koyembedu Wholesale Market in Chennai, one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country. 

Another 43 people who retired to AP from other states tested positive taking the cumulative total of new cases in the last 24 hours to 141. 

Meanwhile, 29 more people were discharged from various hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours. As many as 33 among those who returned from other states were also discharged along with 3 among the foreign returnees. The cumulative number of discharged in the last 24 hours stands at 65. As on date, a total of 2,521 people were discharged. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1520

Coronavirus

