COVID-19: Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh logs spike in cases

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor district witnessed a sudden spike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Of the 42 fresh cases recorded, 16 were from the temple town of Srikalahasti alone. Also, two COVID-19 deaths were reported, taking the district’s toll to four.

As on Wednesday, the active cases in the district stood at 117 after the discharge of 212 persons from different COVID-19 hospitals. As many as 329 persons have been infected in the district till now. Two women, aged 60 and 54 from Satyavedu and Nagalapuram mandals, who were suffering from comorbid conditions succumbed to the virus at the state COVID-19 hospital attached to SVIMS in Tirupati.

Meanwhile, with 16 more infectees, the overall cases in the temple town of Srikalahasti has shot up to 95, of which 68 have been discharged. While 11 patients have a travel history to Chennai, with three of them having returned from Koyambedu market, one recently returned from Hyderabad; three are contacts of a victim from Srikalahasti.

Currently, Nagulapalem, which was hit by the Koyambedu wave, stands at second place in the overall cases in the district with 35 cases, followed by 25 in Tiurpati and 20 in V Kota. Meanwhile, Nellore district reported 22 cases on the day. According to the official medical bulletin, Sullurpeta recorded six cases, Tada 11, Chejarla and Atmakur two each, and Doravarisatram one.