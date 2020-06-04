Missing woman MGNREGS worker in Andhra Pradesh found dead in forest

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The decomposed body of a woman MGNREGS worker, who had entered the dense forest area in Arthaveedu mandal three days ago and reportedly forgot her way back home, was found on Wednesday.

The police shifted the body to the Cumbum Government Hospital for post-mortem and filed a case under Section 174 of IPC. Local MLA Anna Rambabu visited the family members of the deceased and consoled them.

According to Arthaveedu Sub-Inspector B Sambasiva Rao, who led the search parties, G Rajamma (40) and her husband G Pullaiah (45), residents of Velagalapaya village in Arthaveedu mandal, went to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) works at Mootamkunta on May 30.

While on her way back home with her friends, Rajamma entered the forest to collect guava and palm fruits. The special teams searched extensively for her. Finally, on Wednesday, the SI and others found Rajamma’s decomposed body at Puligoru Vaagu. "A wild animal may have attacked her," the Sub-Inspector said.