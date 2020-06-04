STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Panel call on power utilities staff division between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana final: Supreme Court

The apex court orally observed that if the application was admitted, it would become a never-ending process for the committee and this cannot go on forever.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn the application filed by a section of employees transferred to Telangana power utilities from Andhra Pradesh as per the Dharmadhikari Committee. 

Observing that entertaining more applications in the matter would become a never-ending process, the SC did not consider the applicant’s objections regarding the committee’s report, noting that no liberty could be given at this point of time.

According to information, 131 employees, who were relieved and allocated to Telangana, as per the SC-appointed Dharmadhikari Committee’s order, moved the apex court pleading for changes, including reopening of seniority list and amend the lists of 655 employees allocated each to power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The applicant submitted quashing of certain portions was necessary. 

The apex court orally observed that if the application was admitted, it would become a never-ending process for the committee and this cannot go on forever. The court was informed, on the occasion, that Justice DM Dharamadhikari was already seized of the matter and may pass a final report on the allocated employees shortly. 

The court ruled that the order passed by the committee was binding and had to be implemented as the order of the SC and all posts allocation to both the Telugu States was already completed. "All objectors have to act within the ambit of the report and modalities, and act accordingly," the court said.

It also observed that every individual employee cannot be satisfied by the committee. The SC suggested that the application either be withdrawn or that it will be dismissed. Following the applicant counsel’s decision to withdraw it, the court dismissed plea as withdrawn. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Dharmadhikari Committee Andhra Pradesh power staff AP power staff
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp