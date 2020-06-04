Panel call on power utilities staff division between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana final: Supreme Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn the application filed by a section of employees transferred to Telangana power utilities from Andhra Pradesh as per the Dharmadhikari Committee.

Observing that entertaining more applications in the matter would become a never-ending process, the SC did not consider the applicant’s objections regarding the committee’s report, noting that no liberty could be given at this point of time.

According to information, 131 employees, who were relieved and allocated to Telangana, as per the SC-appointed Dharmadhikari Committee’s order, moved the apex court pleading for changes, including reopening of seniority list and amend the lists of 655 employees allocated each to power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The applicant submitted quashing of certain portions was necessary.

The apex court orally observed that if the application was admitted, it would become a never-ending process for the committee and this cannot go on forever. The court was informed, on the occasion, that Justice DM Dharamadhikari was already seized of the matter and may pass a final report on the allocated employees shortly.

The court ruled that the order passed by the committee was binding and had to be implemented as the order of the SC and all posts allocation to both the Telugu States was already completed. "All objectors have to act within the ambit of the report and modalities, and act accordingly," the court said.

It also observed that every individual employee cannot be satisfied by the committee. The SC suggested that the application either be withdrawn or that it will be dismissed. Following the applicant counsel’s decision to withdraw it, the court dismissed plea as withdrawn.