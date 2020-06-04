STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schedule for postponed Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission exams likely by June 25

A resolution was passed by the members to announce the schedule of these examinations before June 25. 

APPSC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is preparing a schedule for examinations that were postponed due to lockdowns imposed to control the COVID-19 spread. The members, led by secretary PSR Anjaneyulu, convened a meeting at the Commission’s office here on Wednesday to discuss the same. 

The exams that were postponed include Computer Proficiency Test for Junior Assistants in Acharya NG Ranga University (March 30 to April 1), Degree College Lecturer Examinations (April 3-4) and Group I tests (April 7-19). A resolution was passed by the members to announce the schedule of these examinations before June 25. 

Interacting with the media after the meeting, Anjanyeulu said as part of the precautionary measures, the Commission has decided to follow a standard operating procedure for conducting the postponed exams. "The number of centres will be increased and isolated sections will be arranged at the centres for those with health issues. All the postponed examinations will be conducted online with the support of AP Online," the body said.

 Informing about the procedure to be followed, the secretary said the commission is planning to hold the exams with 50 per cent strength in each centre. "Earlier, 25 candidates were allowed to appear for an exam in each centre, but now only 12 to 15 will be allowed. As the exams will be conducted online, each computer will be equipped with a web camera. After a candidate enters his/her hall ticket number, the question paper will be displayed on the screen," he added.

Anjaneyulu said the invigilators’ strength will also be reduced as the exams will be conducted under CCTV surveillance. "Each centre will have only two invigilators and two more will monitor with the help of surveillance cameras. Thermal screening will be conducted on the candidates. While installing Arogya Setu app on their phones is not a must, but the candidates are advised to do so as a precautionary measure."

 He made it clear that the APPSC will have no role in the preparation of question papers.

