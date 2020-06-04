STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Spandana' programme brings transparency in police: Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang

DGP D Gautam Sawang has said the State government’s flagship programme ‘Spandana’ has brought transparency and accountability in the police department. 

Published: 04th June 2020

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang has said the State government’s flagship programme ‘Spandana’ has brought transparency and accountability in the police department. As Sawang completes one-year in the office, the DGP conducted a press conference on Wednesday and explained the reforms to improve policing. 

Sawang said of the total 75,610 petitions received under Spandana, 16,403 (22 per cent) FIRs were registered and 58,804 (77 per cent) were disposed of. "Only 1 per cent of the petitions are pending. Of the total, 52 per cent of the petitions were filed by women," Sawang said, adding that the impact of Disha Act is highly observed with reporting of 82 cases under the Act so far. 

He also said 214 ‘Zero FIRs’ were registered across the State so far.  “AP police have won 20 national-level awards in the last one year in recognition of the innovation and technology enhancement activities.

Technology has been inculcated in all the aspects of policing to make it more efficient, transparent and accessible to the citizens,” the DGP said. Sawang urged the public to use social media responsibly and requested them to refrain from posting/ sharing unverified news or posts. 

