138 new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally hits 4,250

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 138 more persons, including four foreign returnees, tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. With this, the total number of cases in the state surged to 4,250. Meanwhile, two more deaths, both in Krishna district, took the toll to 73.

According to the state media bulletin, 9,831 samples were tested in the state between Thursday ( 9 am) and Friday (9 am). Of these, 50 state residents, four foreign returnees, and 84 persons hailing from other states tested positive.

In a reprive, the total number of discharged persons surged past the 2,500-mark with 21 from the state and 14 persons from other states getting discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The number of cured and active cases now stands at 2,556 and 1,621 respectively.