Akhila Priya conspired to kill me: TDP leader Subba Reddy, seeks police protection

Published: 05th June 2020 10:35 AM

TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargava Ramudu of conspiring to murder him, TDP leader and former AP Seeds Corporation chairman AV Subba Reddy demanded their immediate arrest and sought police protection as he feels threat from them. 

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Thursday, Subba Reddy, who was once a close associate of former MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy, said there was no doubt that Akhila Priya and her husband were behind an attempt to murder him. 

Kadapa police foiled the murder attempt on him two months ago and arrested Chintakunta Ramireddy and Govindapalle Ravichandra Reddy, whom Subba Reddy described as pseudo-Naxals. “I am aware of the entire conspiracy to murder me, but I am confident that the law will take its own course. The police investigation has revealed the entire plot to murder me. Ramireddy and Ravichandra Reddy, accused in murder cases, took ‘supari’ to murder me. They are close followers of Akhila Priya,” he said. 

During interrogation, the duo confessed to taking ‘supari’ to murder him. Initially, they demanded Rs 1 crore to commit the murder, but later they struck a deal for Rs 50 lakh and received Rs 15 lakh as advance.

 A sum of Rs 5 lakh was given to the duo at Premier Club by Bhargava Ramudu and Akhila Priya’s personal assistant Mada Srinu initially. Later, Rs 10 lakh was given to them in Gachibowli, Subba Reddy said. 

Later, police arrested Srinu as part of the case investigation and he too confessed to hatching a plot to murder him.

“There is no doubt as to who are behind the entire murder plot,” he said and added that the police seized a pistol purchased by Ramireddy and Ravichandra Reddy from Bihar and Rs 3 lakh from them. 

The TDP leader, who was once known as the right-hand man of Akhila’s father Nagi Reddy, said it was not the first time that he was targeted by Akhila Priya and her men.

“In the past also, there was a stone attack against me. I lodged a complaint against Akhila Priya in connection with the attack. However, she was a minister at that time. Hence, her name was removed from the chargesheet and others were arrested,” Subba Reddy said. 

Explaining the reason for coming before the media now, Subba Reddy said, “I think they are afraid that my presence will be an obstacle to their political career. Hence, they want to eliminate me.”

When contacted by TNIE, Akhila Priya dismissed Subba Reddy’s allegations as baseless and questioned if they were accused, why should the police have not arrested them till now.

“Everyone knows, Subba Reddy is a factionist. We are gathering evidence pertaining to his misdeeds,” the former minister said. Stating that this is not the time for discussing those issues, she refused to comment further.

