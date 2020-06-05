STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launchesx APEMC online waste exchange site

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held review meeting on Crop Planning at CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the online waste exchange platform of Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC) on Friday on the occasion of World Environment Day 2020. 

He will also release the poster of the platform of APEMC highlighting its salient features, which is India’s first.

It is a proactive initiative of the State government towards environment improvement, covering 100 per cent safe disposal of toxic waste,  proper tracking, scrutiny and audit of waste. It will actively promote 6 ‘R’s – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Refurbish, Redesign and Remanufacture.

AP has a large number of industries falling under red and orange categories, which generate significant quantities of liquid waste, hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste and air pollutants.

The industries also generate e-waste and other forms of waste, which need to be addressed properly.

As the waste management sector/waste market is not adequately organised to manage the total quantity of waste being generated, there is a need for appropriate system for its scientific disposal.

To resolve the insufficiency and make the waste management sector/market more organised, the State government decided to set up APEMC and issued a GO on December 5, 2019 in this regard.

The APEMC works in coordination with Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB). 

