New industrial policy by end of June: Mekapati Goutham Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is all set to roll out Industrial Policy 2020-25 by the end of June. The policy would be finalised after a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 26.

Addressing a Taskforce Committee meeting organised here on Thursday, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy announced that the new policy would ensure transparency and accountability.

Apart from attracting investments and generating employment, focus would be given to the environment, he asserted. Stating that a ‘flawless’ policy is being framed, the minister said approvals would be given to industries within 30 days.

“Apart from providing land, water, round-the-clock power supply and skilled workforce to the industries, the government will also extend all other help and resources required to achieve industrial development in the state,” he said.

However, the minister added, “As per the instructions of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, no approval will be given to industries that can cause harm to people and the environment.” Special Chief Secretary ( Industries and Commerce) R Karikal Valaven and Director (Industries) J Subrahmanyam also attended the meet.