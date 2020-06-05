STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only two domestic flyers returning to Andhra Pradesh tested COVID-19 positive: Government

While one of them landed at Vijayawada airport on May 29, the other passenger reached Visakhapatnam airport on May 27. Both had come from New Delhi. 

Published: 05th June 2020 10:05 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Only two flyers who recently returned to the state in domestic flights have tested positive for coronavirus so far, as per the data provided by the government.

Of the total 6,404 passengers who reached five airports — Kadapa, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati — till June 1, 4,250 tested negative, while the results of 1,992 are awaited.

As many as 144 persons were not tested. An official, on the condition of anonymity, said the district collectors concerned were asked about the reason for the same, but they were yet to issue an response.

Of the 144, 143 landed at Rajahmahendravaram airport, and the other one arrived at Vijayawada. Till June 1, Visakhapatnam received the highest number of passengers (4,731), while Kadapa the least (61). Vijayawada airport received 644 passengers; 532 landed in Tirupati and 436 in Rajamahendravarm.

On the high numbers of results awaited, the official said, “After travel relaxations were eased, the pressure to conduct tests has increased. As per the protocol, everyone coming to the state has to be tested. Despite us (the state) leading in testing per million category, the workforce is not enough as more and more people are coming in.

Then there are those who come on business trips, and they must be tested on a priority basis.”  Meanwhile, to scale up swab sample collection, Krishna administration has launched Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Service Quarantine (iMASQ) bus at Vijayawada airport, railway station.

