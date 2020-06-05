STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stuck in ‘haunted’ quarantine centre, migrant attempts suicide in Kurnool

The group of 113 migrant workers reached Kurnool from Thane in Maharashtra on May 18, and were taken to the government model school at Kosigi village.

Published: 05th June 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: Amid fears over the spread of coronavirus, rumours of ghosts at a government quarantine centre at Kosigi village in Kurnool district are giving the 100-odd migrant workers lodged there sleepless nights. Fearing ghosts, and with officials unwilling to let them out, a 47-year-old migrant worker attempted suicide in the facility on Thursday.

The group of 113 migrant workers reached Kurnool from Thane in Maharashtra on May 18, and were taken to the government model school at Kosigi village. Over the past few days, rumours spread around the inmates at the centre that a ghost was on the prowl. Due to this, the inmates started gathering together at night.“We formed groups and stay up all night fearing that a ghost may arrive,” an inmate said, adding that they took up the matter with the officials concerned but got no response.

Some of them demanded that they be allowed to leave as their quarantine period had ended, but officials refused saying their test results are awaited. On Wednesday night, a 47-year-old, who was lodged in the centre with his wife, requested the officials to let him return to his hometown as he tested negative for coronavirus and completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. When the officials refused, he quarrelled with them.

On Thursday morning, he tried to hang himself from the window in his room using a cloth, but the other inmates noticed and rescued him. He was then taken to a hospital. “We are scared and unable to sleep, so we sit in groups at night and talk. No officials or staff spend the night here to take care of us,” he alleged.
Medical officer of the centre Dr N Keerthi Priya said the person who attempted suicide is stable and is at Adoni Government Hospital.

‘Psychiatrist at quarantine centres a must’

“His wife tested positive for coronavirus and has been sent to the Covid hospital. Though several migrants at the centre completed the 14-day quarantine period, we cannot let them our as their results are yet to arrive,” she said.

The attempt to commit suicide has brought to light the need for psychological assistance at quarantine centres. “Like Covid-19 hospitals, each quarantine centre also needs a psychiatrist on duty. Being aware of what is happening is different from experiencing it. We never know how a human brain will react to a situation, so it is necessary to have daily psychological check ups at quarantine centres,” said Dr Gopichand, head of the epidemiology department at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital.

However, district medical and health officer, psychiatry, (DMHP), Visakhapatnam, said, “Each district has psychiatrists deployed on a call basis. When there is a need, we get calls and send a psychiatrist at that specific centre. Each district’s DMHP looks after the centres and the psychological needs there. However, lack of specialists is a hindrance.

Being pre-occupied with providing services at Covid hospitals and newly-opened de-addiction centres, we cannot dedicate someone full-time at each centre. It is not logistically possible as we do not have that many clinical psychology graduates or professors or students.” Meanwhile, it has come to light that none of the quarantine centres has a full-time doctor deployed to extend emergency medical services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
quarantine centre coronavirus migrant workers haunted
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp