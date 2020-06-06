Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board first stop for new proposal of industries: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With investments of thousands of crores of rupees being lined up for getting approval of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is also Chairman of SIPB, has underscored the need for ensuring transparency while setting up new projects.

At a review meeting on SIPB at his camp office on Friday, the Chief Minister said any new proposal for setting up of industry should be sent to the AP Pollution Control Board, which in turn will take the advice of experts and submit its recommendations accordingly.

Then investors will have an interactive session with SIPB officials, who will spell out the industrial policy. After the appraisal by concerned corporations and considering the company’s credentials, permission will be accorded by the State and a single window system will come into play.

"By following this procedure, the risk factor for industrialists can be reduced. Industries generate employment for future generations, but at the same time they should be environment-friendly. The State will focus on development of industrial parks and clusters and suggest the location to avoid any issues in the future," he said.

The new industrial policy also came up for discussion. "We will provide land, water, power and manpower to industries, besides being proactive. These aspects should be considered while drafting the new industrial policy," he said.

Lashing out at the previous TDP government, Jagan said despite its tall talk, dues to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore towards incentives were not cleared. "We have cleared Rs 450 crore dues to MSMEs in the first tranche and will pay the remaining soon," he said. Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the CM said proper guidelines should be framed first and then only go ahead with the new investments.

“We want to ensure that the government will be with investors forever by framing industry support guidelines instead of offering tailor-made incentives,” he said. If any industry comes under green category, permission will be given immediately. In case of orange and red industries, they need to go through proper checks.

New projects