STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board first stop for new proposal of industries: Jagan Mohan Reddy

While assurances made to investors will be fulfilled by the state government, land, water, power and human resources will be provided to industries by the state.

Published: 06th June 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With investments of thousands of crores of rupees being lined up for getting approval of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is also Chairman of SIPB, has underscored the need for ensuring transparency while setting up new projects.

At a review meeting on SIPB at his camp office on Friday, the Chief Minister said any new proposal for setting up of industry should be sent to the AP Pollution Control Board, which in turn will take the advice of experts and submit its recommendations accordingly.

Then investors will have an interactive session with SIPB officials, who will spell out the industrial policy. After the appraisal by concerned corporations and considering the company’s credentials, permission will be accorded by the State and a single window system will come into play.

"By following this procedure, the risk factor for industrialists can be reduced. Industries generate employment for future generations, but at the same time they should be environment-friendly. The State will focus on development of industrial parks and clusters and suggest the location to avoid any issues in the future," he said.

ALSO READ| YS Jagan Mohan Reddy orders removal of 'Bulk order' option from sand portal

The new industrial policy also came up for discussion. "We will provide land, water, power and manpower to industries, besides being proactive. These aspects should be considered while drafting the new industrial policy," he said.

Lashing out at the previous TDP government, Jagan said despite its tall talk, dues to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore towards incentives were not cleared. "We have cleared Rs 450 crore dues to MSMEs in the first tranche and will pay the remaining soon," he said. Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the CM said proper guidelines should be framed first and then only go ahead with the new investments.

“We want to ensure that the government will be with investors forever by framing industry support guidelines instead of offering tailor-made incentives,” he said.  If any industry comes under green category, permission will be given immediately. In case of orange and red industries, they need to go through proper checks. 

New projects

  • Any new proposal for setting up an industry should be sent to the APPCB, which in turn will take the advice of experts and submit its recommendations

  • Then investors will have an interactive session with SIPB officials, who will spell out the industrial policy

  • Considering the company’s credentials, permission will be accorded and a single window system will come into play

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AP Investment Promotion Board AP Pollution Control Board Andhra Pradesh SIPB Andhra Pradesh industrial policy
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp