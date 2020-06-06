Steep COVID-19 spike in Andhra Pradesh with 210 fresh cases, tally now at 4,460

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a steep COVID-19 spike with 210 fresh cases emerging in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 4,460. Eight foreign returnees and 41 people from other states were among those who tested positive.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, a huge number of 12,771 samples were tested between Friday 9 am and Saturday 9 am in which the 210 fresh cases emerged.

With eight fresh cases among the foreign returnees, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases among this section increased to 131. A total of 41 persons from other states also tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 45 persons got discharged from hospitals across the state taking the total number of people who have recovered to 2,601. With this, the active cases in the state now stand at 1,786.

The toll arising from the coronavirus stood at 73 with no deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

Krishna district recorded seven more cases, including two in Vijayawada city. Officials said the number of positive cases crossed the 500 mark in the district. In Visakhapatnam, 10 fresh cases were recorded while in Chittoor district, 21 cases were recorded by 8 pm on Friday itself, officials said.

Key stats

4460 - Total cases

210 - Fresh cases

73 - Deaths

1786 - Active cases

2601 - Discharged

8171 - Tests per Million

1.02% - Positivity Rate

58.32% - Recovery rate

1.64% - Mortality rate