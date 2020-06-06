Suspended doctor Sudhakar Rao shifted to private hospital after Andhra Pradesh HC direction

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday said suspended doctor Sudhakar Rao can be discharged from the Government Hospital for Mental Health, Visakhapatnam, and he can get admitted to any private hospital of his choice.

The court, however, asked Sudhakar Rao to cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the cases related to the arrest of the doctor by the Visakhapatnam police. Justice AV Seshasai and Justice K Laitha of the High Court, hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Sudhakar Rao’s mother K Lakshmi Bai, said as Sudhakar Rao was not in the custody of the police, the superintendent of Government Hospital for Mental Health should discharge the doctor from the hospital.

The court said Sudhakar Rao can get treated at any private hospital of his choice and disposed of the petition. Meanwhile, Sudhakara Rao was discharged from Government Hospital for Mental Health late in the night and his family members shifted him to a private hospital in Vizag.