Temples in Andhra to resume darshan for devotees from June 10 after two-day trial run

The famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala had already announced that it would resume darshan on June 11 after a three-day trial run.

Markings to maintain social distance at Goddess Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Sunday. Sanitisers are also arranged on the temple premises.

Markings to maintain social distance at Goddess Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. Sanitisers are also arranged on the temple premises.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Darshan in all temples in Andhra Pradesh, except those located in containment zones, will be resumed from June 10, after a two-day trial run on June 8 and 9, following every safety protocol issued by the state and central governments. There will not be any theertham and satari.

Announcing it at a media conference in Vijayawada on Saturday, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said after nearly two months, with the central government relaxing the nationwide lockdown and allowing resumption of entry to people in temples and other religious places, the state government has issued guidelines to all temples.

“Only asymptomatic people after thorough check would be allowed to have darshan in temples. Unlike before, the number of devotees allowed would be limited and time slots for darshan have to be booked online in advance,” he said and added as directed by the state and Centre those aged above 65 years and below 10 years, pregnant women and those suffering from comorbidities will not be allowed for darshan.

Wearing masks, cleansing hands with soaps and sanitizers and maintaining a distance of six feet is mandatory. “We request the devotees to self-regulate and take precautionary measures. Everyone will be screened with thermal scanners. We request all the devotees to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles,” he said.

According to the minister, in the Durga temple, 300 people will be allowed per hour and markings for devotees to maintain social distancing have been provided. There will be no 'Antaharayala' darshan in any temple including the Durga temple. The minister will take stock of the situation on June 8, when the trial run would be conducted in all temples with staff.

Endowment commissioner P Arjun Rao and AP Brahmin Corporation chairman Malladi Vishnu were also present.

Important Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for religious places

Religious places/places of worship for the public in containment zones shall remain closed. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home.

Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places as far as feasible.

Use of face covers/masks to be mandatory.

Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible.

Only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed on the premises.

Posters/standees on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently. Audio and video clips to spread awareness on preventive measures for COVID-19 should be regularly played

Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible.

Shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside your own vehicle. If needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves

Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

Touching of statues/idols/holy books etc. not to be allowed.

Large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited.

In view of the potential threat of the spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

No physical offerings like prasad/distribution or a sprinkling of holy water etc. to be allowed inside the religious place.

Community kitchens/langars /“Annadaan” etc. at religious places should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

Effective sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, hand, and foot-washing stations/areas.

