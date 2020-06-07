STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
199 more cases take coronavirus tally to 4,659 in Andhra Pradesh 

59 COVID-19 positive tested persons recovered from hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of discharged persons to 2660.

Published: 07th June 2020 03:15 PM

Tirupati buses

Passengers maintain social distance while boarding a bus to Tirumala at Alipiri toll gate on Sunday. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 199 persons, including 130 from the state and 69 from other states, tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 4,659 cases in the State. Two more deaths were recorded taking the toll to 75.

According to the Media Bulletin released by the State Command Control Room on Sunday, a huge number of 17,695 samples were tested between Saturday 9 am to
Sunday 9 am from which the 199 fresh cases emerged.

The death took in the State reached 75 with two more persons -- one each from Kurnool and Krishna -- succumbing to the virus.

On the brighter side, 59 COVID-19 positive tested persons recovered from hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of discharged persons to 2660. The active cases now stand at 1,924.

