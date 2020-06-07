Monsoon likely to enter Andhra in two-three days, says Met department

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Southwest Monsoon is likely to enter some parts of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra in two to three days, according to an IMD report. Rainfall occurred at isolated places in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Saturday. Kavali recorded the highest temperature of 40.8 degree Celsius.

Machilipatnam recorded 40.6 degree Celsius, Tirupati 40.2, Jangamaheswarapuram 40.2 and Vijayawada 39.2. Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest temperature of 32 degree Celsius. Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra till June 10. IMD issued a heavy rainfall warning at isolated places in Coastal Andhra till June 10.

According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places across the State. Rayalaseema is likely to experience thunderstorm and lightning next week.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal around June 8.