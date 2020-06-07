Sub plan spends more on Andhra SC welfare last fiscal 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has spent Rs 11,205.4 crore under the SC Sub Plan (SCSP) in 2019-20, which is 26.1 per cent more compared to 2018-19, said M Ravi Chandra, Secretary, Social Welfare. Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he said the main focus in the last fiscal was development of social, educational, industrial and welfare sectors. Special emphasis was laid on education sector, which plays a pivotal role in the development of Scheduled Caste students.

A sum of Rs 491.37 crore was spent on school education in 2019-20, compared to Rs 258.18 crore in 2018-19.

On collegiate education, Rs 68.63 crore was spent in 2019-20 as against Rs 21.75 crore in 2018-19, he explained. Ravi Chandra said there was a considerable increase in the expenditure made for the welfare of SCs. An amount of Rs 2,853.67 crore was spent on social welfare in 2019-20, compared to Rs 1,273.55 crore in 2018-19.

Under Jagananna Vasathi and Vidya Deevena schemes, Rs 765.92 crore was spent in 2019-20, compared to Rs 501 crore expenditure incurred on scholarships, mess charges and hostels in 2018-19. In April 2020, another Rs 242.96 crore was spent (total of Rs 1,008.85 crore), which included arrears of previous years.

“For providing quality education to SC students, a substantial amount of Rs 775.36 crore was incurred by Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) in 2019-20, compared to Rs 437.47 crore spent in 2018-19. Under Nadu-Nedu programme, development of 175 out of 189 residential schools (95 per cent) in the State was taken up with Rs 86.84 crore,” he said.

On account of closure of schools and hostels due to Covid-19, dry ration was provided to the inmates of hostels and residential schools. Each student was provided Rs 12.5 kg of rice, 30 eggs and 28 chikkis per month. Under SCSP, Rs 782.93 crore expenditure was incurred on agriculture development in 2019-20 as against Rs 359.97 crore in 2018-19.

A sum of Rs 87.42 crore was spent on industrial sector, compared to Rs 20.52 crore in 2018-19. On women development and child welfare, Rs 344.8 crore was spent in 2019-20 as against Rs 277.64 crore in 2018-19. An amount of Rs 344.41 crore was spent on family welfare in 2019-20, compared to Rs 267.02 crore in 2018-19.

In the energy sector, Rs 737.17 crore expenditure was incurred in 2019-20. Free power supply was enhanced from 100 to 200 units per month to SC and ST households, benefiting 15.65 lakh people in the State, he said.