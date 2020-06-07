Two cops sent to quarantine after murder accused tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: An accused in a murder case, who was supposed to be shifted to prison after his arrest, tested positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to the Kurnool Government Hospital. Two police constables, who took him into custody on May 3, were sent to home quarantine.

According to police, one person was murdered at Kunkanuru village in Devanakonda mandal last month. During the investigation, police found that at least six persons were involved in the murder and arrested four. Subsequently, police arrested two more persons — a father and son — from Devanakonda on May 3.

Before sending them to judicial custody, as per protocol, the two were subjected to Covid-19 confirmation tests and the 28-year-old son tested positive for the virus, Pathikonda Circle Inspector BV Narayana Reddy said. Only one positive case has been reported in Chernakal village so far. Police suspect that the accused might have contracted coronavirus while he was wandering in Adoni and other places to hide from the cops.