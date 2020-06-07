Boy stuck in between two walls with less than half a foot space resuced by Vijayawada cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police rescued a six-year-old boy who was trapped between the walls of two houses at Labour Colony under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Saturday. The boy was identified as Ch Niranjan. Cops rescued him after a two-hour-long operation.

According to police, the boy, along with his friends, was playing in his house around 4 pm and suddenly fell off the terrace and got stuck between the walls. There was less than half-a-foot space between the walls of the two houses and the boy screamed for help.

Police rescue a boy after a two-hour long operation at Bhavanipuram, Vijayawada on Saturday | Express

Hearing the boy’s cries, alert parents informed police about the incident, who rushed to the spot, and rescued the boy by breaking one of the walls. Locals appreciated Bhavanipuram head constable Srinivas and others for rescuing the boy.