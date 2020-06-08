STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
154 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally in state surges to 4,813

Andhra continues to be No.1 among states with regard to testing of samples per million people. The state is testing 8,788 samples per million on average while the national average stands at 3,442.

Medical teams conducting blood tests on sanitation workers at Tummalapalli Kalashetram in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 4,813 cases with another 154 new cases reported in the last 24 hours till 9 a.m. on Monday. No casualties were reported during this period.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Monday morning, a total of 14,246 samples in the state were tested in the last 24 hours, and 125 tested positive. Another 28 cases were reported among those who returned from other states. One more case was reported among the foreign returnees.

Another 34 people were discharged from COVID hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours after their recovery. One foreign returnee and 16 people who returned from other states were also discharged. The total number of discharged in the state now stands at 2,711.

Andhra Pradesh continues to be top among the states with regard to testing of samples per million people. The state is testing 8,788 samples per million on average while the national average stands at 3,442. Tamil Nadu with 7,701 tests per million and Rajasthan with 6,570 tests per million occupy second and third places respectively.

The state is also doing better in positivity rate with 1.03 percent as against 5.37 percent at the national level. The state has a recovery rate of 56.33 percent as against the national average of 48.36 percent. The mortality rate in the state is 1.56 percent while it is 2.78 percent at the national level.

