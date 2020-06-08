Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly likely from June 16

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The budget session of the AP State Assembly is likely to be held from June 16 for at least five days. As the Assembly could not pass the Budget 2020-21 in March due to the lockdown, the government had promulgated an Ordinance so that it can spend money from the exchequer.



The government has now decided to convene the Assembly to pass the budget as well as to get approval of the Assembly for the already spent amount.

The session will commence with Governor’s address on June 16 and the following day, the Finance Minister Buganna Rajendranath will introduce the budget.



On June 19, the election for four vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be held. Meanwhile, the officials are worried over the conduct of the session as a constable attached to Assembly and at least 10 employees of the State Secretariat tested positive for COVID-19 recently.