STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 lockdown gives Srikakulam record-high NREGS enrolment

Since the lockdown was enforced, about 15,000 migrant workers have returned to Srikakulam, and more than 7,000 of them were given jobs after they completed the mandatory quarantine period.

Published: 08th June 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

At this time last year, no more than 3.5 lakh people were working under the scheme in the district

At this time last year, no more than 3.5 lakh people were working under the scheme in the district

By Ramesh Babu G
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A record 5.19 lakh people are working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) in Srikakulam district, as the lockdown took away jobs, and those who migrated to other states have returned home and seek to eke out a living.

At this time last year, no more than 3.5 lakh people were working under the scheme in the district — a difference of about 1.7 lakh labourers. In the last 15 days, a whopping 90,521 new labourers registered. On May 22, the number of workers enrolled under the scheme in the district was 4,27,872, and it shot up to 5,18,393 by June 6. 

Since the lockdown was enforced, about 15,000 migrant workers have returned to Srikakulam, and more than 7,000 of them were given jobs after they completed the mandatory quarantine period. Commenting on the trend, Srikakulam DWMA PD H Kurma Rao said the demand for daily-wage jobs in rural areas has increased because of the migrant workers’ return, but that isn’t the only reason.

“Most NREGS labourers used to be women, as the men used to opt for construction work. But with construction work being suspended, the entire family became dependent on NREGS employment,” he told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NREGS
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp