LG Polymers gas leak affected demand more aid, delegation from five villages meets HPC

The villagers submitted a representation to the committee seeking special package for RR Venkatapuram.

Published: 08th June 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The High Power Committee (HPC) on LG Polymers gas leak began its proceedings on the second day amidst tight security. A virtual security blanket was thrown around the GVMC office where the committee held public hearing on Sunday. However, there was a beehive of activity with people from affected villages and various political party leaders thronged the place to attend the public hearing. The police allowed only those who were in the list to meet the committee.

The committee initially met a 21-member delegation from the five affected villages of RR Venkatapuram, Venkatadrinagar, Nandamurinagar, Kamparapalem Colony and SC, BC Colony. The villagers submitted a representation to the committee seeking special package for RR Venkatapuram. They also demanded health cards, supply of essential commodities and employment guarantee for those working in the LG Polymers plant.

Venkatapuram village committee president Ellapu Srinivasa Rao said 12 members from Venkatapuram and nine members from other four villages met the committee. He said they were worried about styrene vapour leak impact on their health in the long run. Meanwhile, mild commotion prevailed when Lavanya, wife of Kanakaraju, who died at hospital, collapsed on the road when she came to meet the committee. However, she regained consciousness after a brief period.

She said they were not given any benefit as post-mortem and forensic reports of her husband were not yet received to confirm the death due to post complications of gas leak. She was accompanied by Kanakaraju’s mother Athayamma and her son Shyam. Later, representatives of TDP, CPI, CPM, BSP, BJP and Congress also met the committee. The parties barring BJP demanded the closure of the plant. They said they asked the committee to cancel licences of the company and shift the plant. Former MLA and YSRC leader Malla Vijaya Prasad said people from affected villages met the committee and brought various health issues they were facing to its notice. The committee promised to render justice to people, he said.

HPC’s assurance to villagers

HPC Chairman Neerabh Kumar Prasad told the people from affected villages that regular health checkups for eyes, lungs, skin, gastroenterology and paediatrics will be carried out for all of them by specialist doctors. The committee enquired the LG Polymers representatives about operation of refrigeration system, polymer content in styrene and temperature maintenance.

It also enquired about the shutdown procedure, do’s and don’ts during the shutdown on site, emergency plans, mock drills and emergency preparedness of the company. The polymers representatives were led by their MD Sunkey Jeong. The other members are PPC Mohan Rao, Hyun Seok Jang, G Jaru and others. Technical committee members IIPE Director VSRK Prasad and Andhra University professors Bala Prasad and KV Rao were also present.

