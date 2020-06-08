STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada’s infrastructure to be improved with 14th finance panel funds

As part of it, the VMC has decided to take up the works sanctioned under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) with the 14th Finance Commission funds.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has come up with an action plan to execute various infrastructure works and the ongoing development projects stalled due to the nationwide lockdown. As part of it, the VMC has decided to take up the works sanctioned under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) with the 14th Finance Commission funds.

As part of its efforts to improve basic infrastructure in the city, the civic body has proposed to  complete the underground drainage and drinking water pipeline works and development of public parks in three administrative circles of the city at a cost of Rs 140.2 crore. Of the total outlay, the Centre has released its share of Rs 62.93 crore, while the remaining Rs 77.27 crore will be borne by the VMC. 

The lockdown has hit the revenue of VMC. Hence, it has decided to make use of Rs 369.84 crore sanctioned by the 14th Finance Commission to execute the infrastructure development works. According to VMC chief engineer D Marianna, the civic body will accord top priority to the underground drainage works in various divisions of the city. It has been proposed to increase the UGD network from the existing 54,000 connections to 1.92 lakh. A sum of Rs 39.28 crore is required to execute the works. The VMC has also decided to provide 24x7 drinking water supply in various divisions at an estimated Rs 95.91 crore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
