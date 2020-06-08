Woman pillion rider dies in freak mishap in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A woman pillion rider died on the spot as her scarf got entangled in the real wheel of the bike on Sunday. The deceased was identified as M Lakshmi Devi (26). According to Pamuru police, Lakshmi Devi was married to M Subrahmanyam (29). The couple hail from Kadapa district and have two children.



The couple, who are daily wage workers, came to Cheemakurthy six months ago to eke out a living.

With relaxation from lockdown, Subrahmanyam, along with his wife and two children, started for his native place on his bike. When their bike reached Bhoomireddipalli on Pamuru-Kanigiri-Kadapa highway, Lakshmi’s scarf got entangled in the real wheel of the bike. Following which, she fell off the bike and suffered severe head injuries.

Her husband and children escaped with minor injuries. By the time ambulance could reach the spot, Lakshmi Devi died due to excessive bleeding.



Pamuru Sub-Inspector A Chandrasekhar, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot and enquired about the accident. The body was shifted to the government hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Scarf gets entangled in motorcycle wheel



Lakshmi’s scarf got entangled in the real wheel of the bike. Following which, she fell off the bike and suffered severe head injuries.