80 vehicles owned by ex-Andhra Pradesh minister JC Diwakar Reddy lose licence

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The transport officials on Monday cancelled registration of 80 vehicles owned by former minister and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy. Of the 80 vehicles, four are JC Travels buses and the remaining are lorries and tippers. These vehicles were originally of BS-III category but they were converted into BS-IV.

According to officials, JC Travels purchased BS-III vehicles as scrap and created fake NOCs and invoices for registration. Later, they remodelled the vehicles and used them for transportation. Speaking to media, DTC Sivaram Prasad said, "In addition to cancelling registration of 80 vehicles belonging to JC Travels, we have seized 11 vehicles in Guntur, Kurnool, Kadapa and Chittoor districts."