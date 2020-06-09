STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan asks people to voluntarily come for tests if they show COVID-19 symptoms

Nearly 85 percent of cases can be cured with simple medications and by staying at home, the chief minister said.

Published: 09th June 2020 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 09:05 PM

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held review meeting on Crop Planning at CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Monday.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked people to voluntarily come for tests if they show COVID-like symptoms, as the novel coronavirus tally in the state crossed the 5,000-mark on Tuesday.

During a meeting with district collectors, he asked them to create more awareness among people in this regard.

With the addition of 216 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 5000-mark in Andhra Pradesh to reach 5,029 on Tuesday, while the death toll increased by two to 77, as per the state health COVID-19 bulletin.

"We have to live with it (virus) in the days to come. People shouldn't have any stigma or fear of getting tested. If they don't come forward and get treated, it may eventually lead to an increase in the number of deaths," an official statement quoted Reddy as saying in the meeting.

The chief minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state with district collectors in the virtual meeting.

He instructed officials of the health department and all district collectors to focus on creating awareness among people, "to make sure they identify symptoms and get tested voluntarily."

"The recovery rate is high while the mortality rate in the state is just one percent. Nearly 85 percent of the cases can be cured with simple medications by staying at home," Reddy said.

The chief minister also acknowledged the services of frontline workers like village volunteers, ASHAs, doctors, lab technicians, and sanitation workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

