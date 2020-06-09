STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to take up coronavirus awareness programme

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the primary job is to educate people on corona and measures need to be taken to ensure that infected are not stigmatised.

Published: 09th June 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to take up a mass awareness programme on COVID-19. He also directed the health department to issue notification for filling up vacancies at the earliest.

Taking stock of COVID-19 situation in the State, the Chief Minister said the primary job before them was to educate people on COVID-19 symptoms and measures that need to be taken and at the same time ensure that those infected were not stigmatised.

Awareness should be created as to how to approach for tests and on using the helpline 14,410 and 104 without feeling any guilt or stigma. The mass programme should be carried out through media advertisements that depict how to handle the situation.

It should aim at driving away the fear among people on COVID-19, he emphasised.While asking the officials to step up the awareness in the coming two to three weeks, the Chief Minister suggested them to take the help of ANMs, Asha workers, and village volunteers  for the same.

Officials informed him district-wise details of the positive rate, mortality rate, number of tests conducted and cases recorded. They explained in details the reasons for the spike in cases in the State. When Jagan enquired about the movement of people through interstate borders, the officials said that they have been concentrating on people coming from six States.

Stating that those coming from other states should not be made to wait for hours at the border check posts, he directed the officials to take steps in that direction. Health Minister Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Goutham Sawang, Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy, and other officials attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy COVID19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh COVID AP corona situation
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp