CID probe likely into Andhra Pradesh doctor's harassment charges against YSR Congress

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The state government is likely to order a Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe into the allegations of civil assistant surgeon from Chittoor district Dr P Anitha Rani, that local YSRC leaders are harassing her.

Dr Anitha Rani, who was posted at the Penumuru Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), said YSRC leaders Ravi Kumar, Raj and Bharath came to the PHC with some others around 8 pm on March 22 and abused her based on her caste.

In a complaint to the police, she added that those who came to the PHC took videos of it and threatened to send them to the Collector, DM&HO and others, and complain about her negligence in treating patients. The doctor further alleged they obstructed her from performing her duties.

Based on her complaint, the Penumuru police registered a case under Sections 341, 353, 506, and 506 r/w 34 of the IPC, and Section 3 (1) (c) of SC/ST (POA) Act. Officials of the District Medical and Health department conducted a probe and the DMHO transferred her as health officer in the office of the District TB Control department.

Following this, Dr Rani publicly commented against senior officials in the department, saying they supported those who obstructed her from performing her duties, and alleged the police were not investigating the case.

DMHO Dr M Penchalaiah responded saying her behaviour with patients, legislators and the public was improper. "We earlier submitted a detailed report on her behaviour to the Collector and other higher-ups," he added.

"Even senior officials in the districts she worked in earlier submitted a report on her attitude to the Medical and Health department. After a departmental probe into the incident, we surrendered the civil assistant surgeon to the Health department," the DMHO further said.

Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar rejected the claims of the police’s negligence in responding to the doctor’s complaints. "We transferred the case to the SC/ST cell, and DSP Kesappa has been appointed as the investigating officer," he said.

The state government reportedly decided to hand over the case to the CID.