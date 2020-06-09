Petition challenges appointment of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A writ petition challenging the appointment procedure for the State Election Commissioner (SEC) was filed in the AP High Court on Monday.

Sangam Srikanth Reddy from Uppalapadu village of Guntur district filed the writ petition, in which he cited that the recent High Court verdict clearly mentions that SEC should not be appointed with recommendation from either the Chief Minister or the State Cabinet and that it should be done at the discretion of the Governor.

However, appointment of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as SEC in 2016 happened on the recommendation from the State government and the Order number 11 was issued. If the High Court’s verdict is taken into consideration, the appointment of Ramesh Kumar itself is null and void.

He said the Court has cancelled the appointment of Justice Kanagarajan, which was made through an Ordinance. In the same spirit, Ramesh who was appointed on the recommendation of the then Chief Minister, should also be declared illegal, the petitioner stressed in his writ petition.