STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MLA Karanam Balaram slams chief Chandrababu Naidu, heaps praises on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The TDP MLA met Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy at the YSR Congress party office in Ongole on Monday morning.

Published: 09th June 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chirala TDP MLA Karanam Balaram

Chirala TDP MLA Karanam Balaram (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Chirala TDP MLA Karanam Balaram made sensational comments on party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and the yellow party’s policies. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Balaram criticised Naidu for working for his own men’s welfare, ignoring public welfare during the previous TDP regime.

"Naidu neglected the development of Prakasam district as well as the welfare of people here. He never bothered about industrial development of the district. The former Chief Minister failed to focus on completion of the prestigious PS Veligonda Project, which is vital for the development of Prakasam district as it helps solve irrigation and drinking water problem," Balaram said.

The TDP MLA met Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy at the YSR Congress party office here on Monday morning and congratulated him marking the successful completion of one-year rule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.It may be recalled here that the TDP MLA met Jagan earlier, giving scope for speculation that he might shift loyalties.

"Even after the defeat of TDP in the last elections, Naidu has not changed his attitude and mindset. Due to his policies with vested interests, many TDP MLAs like me are losing faith in him. I am sure that many TDP MLAs are now thinking about quitting the party," he said.

Balaram heaped praises on Jagan for his effective governance and sincere efforts for the development of the State. "Jagan, with his boldness and dynamism, is implementing several welfare schemes and development programmes for the poor and downtrodden people of the State. Several TDP MLAs are getting attracted to Jagan for his able leadership and administrative capabilities, which are evident during his one-year rule. But, I can’t predict how many MLAs are going to quit TDP right now. But, it will certainly happen one day if Naidu does not change," Balaram opined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karanam Balaram TDP Chandrababu Naidu PS Veligonda Project YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp