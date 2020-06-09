TDP MLA Karanam Balaram slams chief Chandrababu Naidu, heaps praises on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Chirala TDP MLA Karanam Balaram made sensational comments on party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and the yellow party’s policies. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Balaram criticised Naidu for working for his own men’s welfare, ignoring public welfare during the previous TDP regime.

"Naidu neglected the development of Prakasam district as well as the welfare of people here. He never bothered about industrial development of the district. The former Chief Minister failed to focus on completion of the prestigious PS Veligonda Project, which is vital for the development of Prakasam district as it helps solve irrigation and drinking water problem," Balaram said.

The TDP MLA met Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy at the YSR Congress party office here on Monday morning and congratulated him marking the successful completion of one-year rule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.It may be recalled here that the TDP MLA met Jagan earlier, giving scope for speculation that he might shift loyalties.

"Even after the defeat of TDP in the last elections, Naidu has not changed his attitude and mindset. Due to his policies with vested interests, many TDP MLAs like me are losing faith in him. I am sure that many TDP MLAs are now thinking about quitting the party," he said.

Balaram heaped praises on Jagan for his effective governance and sincere efforts for the development of the State. "Jagan, with his boldness and dynamism, is implementing several welfare schemes and development programmes for the poor and downtrodden people of the State. Several TDP MLAs are getting attracted to Jagan for his able leadership and administrative capabilities, which are evident during his one-year rule. But, I can’t predict how many MLAs are going to quit TDP right now. But, it will certainly happen one day if Naidu does not change," Balaram opined.