Visakhapatnam gas leak: Identify red category industries, says High Power Committee

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chairman of High Power Committee on LG Polymers gas leak Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to identify all red category industries within the bowl area and within and outside the GVMC limits with the help of the Director of Factories and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

During the third day of HPC proceedings in Visakhapatnam, the Chairman further directed them to obtain risk analysis reports from the potentially hazardous industries in the bowl area and GVMC area.

The committee held discussions with GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, former Vice-Chancellor of Krishna University S Ramakrishna Rao and officials of VMRDA, Factories Department and APPCB here on Monday regarding location of potentially hazardous industries within the bowl area and GVMC area. It also discussed the development plan, land use pattern and safety issues related to industries.

Interacting with the media, Neerabh Kumar said the district administration was told to constitute a high-level medical team pertaining to eyes, lungs, skin, gastroenterology, paediatrics and gynaecology to treat people of the areas affected by gas leak.

Every time a person from the affected villages visits a hospital, basic data should be collected and the six specialities should be monitored continuously every month for a period of at least one year. Teams comprising experts should also be formed to monitor the health and changes in wildlife, livestock, trees and plants, he said.

According to Neerabh Kumar, styrene does not dissolve in water, but as a precautionary measure usage of water from Meghadrigedda reservoir and groundwater will be recommended only after reconfirmation from the lab after testing that it is fit for consumption. To monitor the effect of styrene on soil, scientists are working on a GIS model to map the impact of its spread.

“Styrene is a heavy vapour and it had settled down on the soil, but how much area is affected, considering various factors such as wind speed and wind direction on that day, is being studied and it will be mapped and physically earmarked as red, orange and yellow zones,” said Neerabh Kumar.

Mediapersons informed the HPC that no updated information was received from the government departments about the industrial mishap and no detailed press release from the industry has been issued after it.

“The company has not provided any service to the affected villagers and no mock drills were conducted in the recent past. No information about permissions obtained from various departments and hazardous chemicals was also displayed,” they said. The HPC promised to look into the matter.

Special chief secretary (Industry and Commerce) R Karikal Valaven, city police commissioner RK Meena and APPCB member-secretary Vivek Yadav, members of the HPC, were also present.