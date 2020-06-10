STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 count shoots up to 212 in Vizag, 111 active

Bereaved ex-corporator tests positive on his return from Guntur

Published: 10th June 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

A boy passes by a coronavirus graffiti. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The district breached 200-mark in Covid-19 cases as 13 more tested positive on Tuesday. The total corona count in the district reached 212. Of the total, 111 are active cases and 100 people were discharged from hospitals after their recovery. One death was reported in the district. In all, 112 people are under isolation and 1,013 in 76 quarantine centres.

Till now, 40,285 samples have been tested and of them 39,859 tested negative. Results of 214 samples are awaited. A former corporator tested positive. He recently went to Guntur to attend his mother’s last rites. Over 300 people met the corporator to console him after he returned from Guntur. Officials are now trying to identify his contacts.

The GVMC authorities and police barricaded Sivajipalem. Family members of the former corporator and his car driver were sent to quarantine. The GVMC authorities took up a massive sanitisation drive in all containment zones. Nine containment zones have been denotified as no fresh cases have been reported in the last 28 days. There are now 55 containment zones, including 30 very active, eight active and 17 dormant in the district.

Denotified zones 
Allipuram, NAD, ITI Junction, Muslim Thatichetlapalem, Shantinagar, Rangireeju Veedhi, Kunchumamba Colony,  Chengalraopeta and Komati Veedhi (Narsipatnam)

Comments

