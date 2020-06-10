Heavy rains likely in next four days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low pressure area formed over the region. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well marked during the next 48 hours. Following this, the IMD has stated that Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall in the next four days.

According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places in North Andhra districts and at isolated places in Rayalaseema till June 14. However, IMD issued a warning that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in North Andhra districts and Rayalaseema from Thursday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, Southwest Monsoon is likely to enter all parts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in the next 48 hours. However, some areas in the State recorded temperature as high as 40 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Machilipatnam recorded the highest temperature of 40.7 degree Celsius, followed by Bapatla (40.3), Jangamaheswarapuram (40.2), Tirupati (40.1) and Vijayawada (40). Rainfall occurred at isolated places in Coastal Andhra. Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest temperature of 34 degree Celsius. Dry weather prevailed in Rayalaseema.