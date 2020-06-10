STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

HPC expanded, gas leak probe report by June 22

The government issued a GO in this regard on  Tuesday. It also extended the time for submission of the probe report by HPC up to June 22.

Published: 10th June 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The High Power Committee (HPC) constituted to probe styrene gas leak at LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram on May 7, has been expanded with the inclusion of four technical experts from different ministries of the Union government. The government issued a GO in this regard on  Tuesday. It also extended the time for submission of the probe report by HPC up to June 22.

The government constituted the HPC headed by Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad soon after styrene gas leak at LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram to take stock of the recovery steps being taken in response to the industrial mishap, in which 12 people were killed. Other members of the committee are Special Chief Secretary  R Karikal Valaven, District Collector Vinay Chand, Commissioner of Police  RK Meena and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Member-Secretary Vivek Yadav. 

The technical experts nominated to HPC include SK Nayak, Director General of Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Bharat Kumar Sharma, Regional Director of  Central Pollution Control Board, Pune, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, RK Elangovan, Director General, Directorate General Factory Advice Service Labour Institutes, Mumbai, Ministry of Labour and Employment,  and Anjan Ray, Director of Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun.

The HPC concluded its three-day visit to Visakhapatnam as part of the final phase of inquiry on Monday. During its visit, the HPC met various committees formed at the district level in connection with the gas leak. The HPC enquired LG Polymers representatives, who were led by MD Sunkey Jeong, about operation of refrigeration system, polymer content in styrene, temperature maintenance and other tings. It also met a 21-member delegation from five affected villages and also various political leaders.  The HPC earlier received representations from various organisations and people. Neerabh Kumar has directed the GVMC and VMRDA to identify all red category industries within the bowl area and within and outside GVMC limits with the help of Director of Factories and APPCB.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp