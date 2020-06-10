HPC expanded, gas leak probe report by June 22

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The High Power Committee (HPC) constituted to probe styrene gas leak at LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram on May 7, has been expanded with the inclusion of four technical experts from different ministries of the Union government. The government issued a GO in this regard on Tuesday. It also extended the time for submission of the probe report by HPC up to June 22.

The government constituted the HPC headed by Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad soon after styrene gas leak at LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram to take stock of the recovery steps being taken in response to the industrial mishap, in which 12 people were killed. Other members of the committee are Special Chief Secretary R Karikal Valaven, District Collector Vinay Chand, Commissioner of Police RK Meena and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Member-Secretary Vivek Yadav.

The technical experts nominated to HPC include SK Nayak, Director General of Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Bharat Kumar Sharma, Regional Director of Central Pollution Control Board, Pune, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, RK Elangovan, Director General, Directorate General Factory Advice Service Labour Institutes, Mumbai, Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Anjan Ray, Director of Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun.

The HPC concluded its three-day visit to Visakhapatnam as part of the final phase of inquiry on Monday. During its visit, the HPC met various committees formed at the district level in connection with the gas leak. The HPC enquired LG Polymers representatives, who were led by MD Sunkey Jeong, about operation of refrigeration system, polymer content in styrene, temperature maintenance and other tings. It also met a 21-member delegation from five affected villages and also various political leaders. The HPC earlier received representations from various organisations and people. Neerabh Kumar has directed the GVMC and VMRDA to identify all red category industries within the bowl area and within and outside GVMC limits with the help of Director of Factories and APPCB.