Only eight returnees to Krishna test +ve

A total of 11,320 people arrived by trains in Krishna district from May 14 to June 9. Of them, only five have tested positive so far. Test results of 3,584 people are still awaited. 

Published: 10th June 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A total of 11,320 people arrived by trains in Krishna district from May 14 to June 9. Of them, only five have tested positive so far. Test results of 3,584 people are still awaited.  Out of the five who tested positive, four came from Delhi and one from Mumbai.

When asked about the delay in test results, a district official said, “It is not that we do not have kits or lab technicians to conduct the tests. It needs at least 24 hours to get a test result. Also, there are several priority cases, which need to be tested.

So it takes a little time to get the test results.” This apart, a total of 15,940 migrant workers, 3,084 by road, 1,332 on foot and 11,524 by special trains have reached the district so far. Out of the total 3,084 migrant workers who came by road, 2,344 were from Telangana, 455 from Uttar Pradesh. 

Of the total 11,524 who came by special trains, 5,546 came from Telangana, 1,901 from Delhi, 1,153 from Karnataka, 1,126 from Maharashtra, 197 from WB and 92 from Punjab.

