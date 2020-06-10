Rice, pension cards at people’s doorstep in 10 days 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at issuing identity cards for various welfare schemes to beneficiaries in a time-bound manner, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the welfare schemes. Under the SOP, rice cards and pension cards will be given in 10 days of applying, Aarogyasri cards within 20 days and house pattas within 90 days to all eligible beneficiaries.

Failure to deliver the cards or house pattas to eligible beneficiaries will be viewed seriously and the collectors and joint collectors will be held responsible for the same. “Officials should see that this commitment is honoured, failing which there will have to face consequences,’’ Jagan said during a video-conference with district collectors and officials on Spandana programme.

Terming the decision a “revolutionary” one, Jagan said the government gave a commitment to the people on welfare schemes and cards for various welfare schemes should be distributed in a time-bound manner.

“This is the commitment we have given to the people and the SOP should be followed strictly and the benefits should be given on saturation mode without any scope for corruption and discrimination towards anyone and should be transparent.

If the cards are not given within the stipulated time for no valid reason, action will be taken, including compensation,’’ Jagan said. The Chief Minister said that the list of beneficiaries should be displayed at all village and ward secretariats with full data. The pension, rice and Aarogysri cards should be door delivered. “We have asked those who missed out house site pattas to apply. As of now, 30.3 lakh is the likely figure and the list should be displayed by June 12 and by June 15 all formalities should be completed.

The cases of those left out should be sorted by June 15 and the house pattas should be distributed on July 8,’’ he asserted.The Secretariats should also display all important and useful numbers and the calendar of welfare schemes and the services available for the benefit of the people. “Some people have asked the need of giving such a commitment to the people, expressing doubts over whether we can deliver it or not. There will not be any scope for failure in keeping our commitment,’’ he said.

