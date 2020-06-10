STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirumala temple all set to open doors for devotees from Thursday after successful trial run

While 3,000 tickets per day will be put on sale online, another 3,000 will be issued at Tirupati for those who visit from rural areas and do not have facilities to book tickets online

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy along with additional EO AV Dharma Reddy inspected Vaikuntham queue lines and ladoo counters inside the Venkateshwara temple along with senior officers in Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to resume darshan at Tirumala for members of the public from Thursday.

The TTD, which had been conducting a trial run of the darshan for its staff, employees and locals in Tirumala for the past two days, resumed sale of online tickets for the public. Apart from online tickets, the TTD has put on sale tickets at Tirupati also.

Though the TTD proposed to provide darshan to 6,000 devotees with physical distancing norms, it is likely to enhance the numbers as it was able to allow more than 6,000 people to have darshan in the two days of the trial run.

While 3,000 tickets per day will be put on sale online, another 3,000 will be issued at Tirupati to facilitate darshan to those who visit from rural areas and do not have facilities to book tickets online.

Officials said all the 3,000 tickets put online have been booked till June 19.

TTD SOPs for darshan

People from containment and red zones not allowed.

Children below 10 years and people aged above 65 years not allowed.

Thermal screening to be done at Alipiri for all devotees.

Physical distancing and face masks are a must. Hand sanitisers made available.

