1,500 devotees offer prayers at Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the two-day trial run to check the COVID-19 preparedness, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams opened its doors for devotees on Wednesday. According to temple executive officer M Suresh Babu, over 1,500 devotees visited the temple which was opened after almost 80 days.

“Devotees who booked tickets online were allowed inside the temple premises after thorough checking. The temple will be opened from 6 am to 5 pm where devotees will be allowed to have Mukha Mandapa darshan,” he explained.

Suresh Babu said that prasadam distribution was stopped to avoid the spread of virus and there would be no Annadanam for the time being. “Devotees visiting the temple to offer special prayers and fulfil their vows need to book their tickets online. Only 300 devotees will be allowed to have darshan per hour,” the EO explained.