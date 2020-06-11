STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24-year-old coronavirus patient gives birth to healthy baby boy in Tirupati

A 24-year-old woman who has been battling the novel coronavirus, gave birth to a healthy boy at Government Maternity Hospital (GMH) in Tirupati late on Tuesday.

Baby

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A 24-year-old woman who has been battling the novel coronavirus, gave birth to a healthy boy at Government Maternity Hospital (GMH) in Tirupati late on Tuesday. The mother from Tirupati town, had tested positive for the virus in the nine-month of pregnancy, and was admitted to a Covid-19 hospital sometime ago. 

According to hospital authorities, the woman, who was brought to the hospital in the morning, had a caesarean delivery, and thus became the first woman in the temple city of Tirupati to give birth while undergoing treatment for the virus.

The hospital authorities had kept the number of surgical staff to a minimum and trained them to operate using personal protective equipment (PPE). The staff took additional care to ensure that there was no contact between the mother and the child. 

Immediately after the successful operation, another team from the hospital’s paediatrics ward shifted the baby to a special isolation unit. The team of health workers, including two doctors and an anaesthesia specialist, who assisted the doctors during the delivery were also quarantined as per the protocol, sources said. The baby will be checked for the virus on his third and eighth day, and is being fed by her mother, the officials added. 

New mom dies of Covid
Kadapa: A woman, who gave birth to twins four days ago, died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment. She, later, tested positive for Covid-19. According to police, the woman from Khadervali village in Chapadu mandal was shifted to RIMS Hospital on June 4 as she went into labour. On June 6, she gave birth to two boys, but developed complications. As she did not recover in spite of all efforts, doctors sent her samples for coronavirus confirmatory tests and her result came back as positive. Her body was later handed over to the revenue officials who performed her last rites in the outskirts of Kadapa, instead of shifting her to her native. With the woman testing positive, officials rushed to the Khadervali and took up a disinfecting drive. Initially, the locals did not come forward for tests, but the officials convinced them and collected their samples.

