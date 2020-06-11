STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cop misbehaves with woman, suspended

A Sub-Inspector was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a woman in a lodge in Amaravathi town of Guntur district on Monday.

Published: 11th June 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A Sub-Inspector was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a woman in a lodge in Amaravathi town of Guntur district on Monday. The incident came to light on Wednesday as someone posted it on social media.  

According to police, a couple checked into a lodge in Amaravathi on Monday. SI Ramanjaneyulu, who noticed the couple, reached there along with his personal car driver and ‘raided’ the lodge. Ramanjaneyulu threatened to register a case against the couple and shift them to police station. As the couple requested him not to register a case, he demanded Rs 10,000 to leave them.

Later, the SI agreed to take Rs 5,000. As the woman’s friend did not have cash with him, the SI asked the former to get the money from a nearby ATM. The SI asked his driver to go along with the person. The SI’s driver took the man to a far-off ATM saying that the ATM near the lodge was not dispensing cash.
Taking advantage of the situation, the SI allegedly misbehaved with the woman. After sometime, the man returned with the cash after which the SI left the place.  

After coming to know the SI’s misbehaviour, the man, along with his friend, lodged a complaint with the Amaravathi police and also met Thullur DSP Y Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday. The DSP registered a case against the SI under Sections 354, 354 A, 384 and 385 read with 34 of IPC. He collected the preliminary evidence and submitted the same to higher officials.

Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao said that the SI was placed under suspension. He said that a DSP rank officer has been appointed an investigating officer to conduct thorough inquiry. A search operation has been launched to nab the SI and his driver Ponugupati Saikrishna.  Taking serious view of the incident, AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma directed the police officials to take the SI into custody and complete the inquiry within a week.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp