Cop misbehaves with woman, suspended

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A Sub-Inspector was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a woman in a lodge in Amaravathi town of Guntur district on Monday. The incident came to light on Wednesday as someone posted it on social media.

According to police, a couple checked into a lodge in Amaravathi on Monday. SI Ramanjaneyulu, who noticed the couple, reached there along with his personal car driver and ‘raided’ the lodge. Ramanjaneyulu threatened to register a case against the couple and shift them to police station. As the couple requested him not to register a case, he demanded Rs 10,000 to leave them.

Later, the SI agreed to take Rs 5,000. As the woman’s friend did not have cash with him, the SI asked the former to get the money from a nearby ATM. The SI asked his driver to go along with the person. The SI’s driver took the man to a far-off ATM saying that the ATM near the lodge was not dispensing cash.

Taking advantage of the situation, the SI allegedly misbehaved with the woman. After sometime, the man returned with the cash after which the SI left the place.

After coming to know the SI’s misbehaviour, the man, along with his friend, lodged a complaint with the Amaravathi police and also met Thullur DSP Y Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday. The DSP registered a case against the SI under Sections 354, 354 A, 384 and 385 read with 34 of IPC. He collected the preliminary evidence and submitted the same to higher officials.

Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao said that the SI was placed under suspension. He said that a DSP rank officer has been appointed an investigating officer to conduct thorough inquiry. A search operation has been launched to nab the SI and his driver Ponugupati Saikrishna. Taking serious view of the incident, AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma directed the police officials to take the SI into custody and complete the inquiry within a week.

