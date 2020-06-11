No problem even if a few leaders leave  TDP: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing YSRC leaders of threatening and luring opposition leaders through blatant misuse of power and official machinery, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that nobody can do anything since Telugu Desam is known as a political university with a capacity to churn out 100 new leaders for every single dropout or deserter and it has proved to be like a workshop giving shape to good leaders.

Addressing TDP leaders online on Wednesday, Naidu said that there would be no problem even if one or two leaders quit the party after having enjoyed top posts. All such leaders had only disappeared over the years.

The TDP would build a strong and efficient leadership keeping in view the party’s needs for the next 40 years. After harassing opposition parties with false cases and threats, the YSRC was undermining constitutional institutions, he said. Referring to ‘Chedodu’, Naidu felt that it was yet another gimmick by Jagan to betray BCs.