Progress Modi’s idea for India, reverse rule Jagan mantra for AP: Ram Madhav

“Prime minister Narendra Modi has been offering a corruption-free and transparent governance. But in AP, it is the complete opposite.

Published: 11th June 2020 07:59 AM

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav with State BJP leaders at a meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has made sharp remarks against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government alleging that it resorted to ‘reverse’ governance in AP while India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on the track of development. He claimed that AP was perhaps the only State in the country to have been rapped by the High Court over 60 times in just 12 months. He was addressing a ‘mega virtual rally’ organised by the BJP State unit to highlight the achievements of the BJP-led NDA’s second term marking the completion of its first year. 

“Prime minister Narendra Modi has been offering a corruption-free and transparent governance. But in AP, it is the complete opposite. While one is out on a bail, the other is looking for a bail. PM Modi is leading with progress as his mantra, but in AP ‘reverse’ rule is the mantra,” he slammed. “The reverse governance began with the capital issue. Then, it was Polavaram. 

The YSRC had come to power promising complete prohibition. But now, new brands are flowing in the State. Then they tried to sell Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams’ lands and faced people’s wrath, and reversed the decision. Later, there was state election commissioner’s issue. Perhaps AP is the only State in India to have been pulled up by the high court over 60 times within a year - averaging once a week,” he claimed. 

The saffron party leader also found fault with Jagan’s governance as it has led to fall in tax revenue. “AP has to get about Rs 35,000 crore through tax devolution. But, the tax revenue has fallen in the State in the last one year because of the YSRC’s governance. Adding to the woes is the COVID-19 crisis,” he said. 
“The Centre is committed for the welfare and development of the State. That is why the Centre has decided to give Rs 35,000 crore through devolution irrespective of the tax generated in the State.

 Already, Rs 10,000 crore has been released.” He listed out the assistance offered by the Centre to AP and said that about Rs 45,000 crore, including devolution, disaster relief and funds for local bodies, would be given to the State this year. Madhav also criticised TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. “He travelled with us but then snapped the ties may be with an aspiration to become the Prime Minister. Then, YSRC was elected by the people, perhaps because there was no alternative,” he said. He listed the ‘achievements’ of ‘Modi 2.0’ in the last one year and stated that the NDA was resolved to put the country on track, turning crises into opportunities and keeping country’s interests ahead of political interests.

‘PM saved 99.9% indians  from Covid by sudden  Lockdown’ 
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav claimed 99.95 percent of Indians were able to save themselves during COVID-19 pandemic because Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown without giving preparation time. “A lot of geniuses suggested that Modi should have given 3-4 days time for the migrants to get back home and implemented the lockdown.

There are about 14 crore migrant workers, about 5-6 crore of whom work in their home states. Is it possible to ensure they reached homes in 3-4 days?” he rhetorically questioned. The BJP leader further added, “Yes, there were issues. But, the Prime Minister sought apology with folded hands, while none of the Chief Ministers, who were also responsible for the exodus, apologised,” he claimed. He claimed that the Centre took all steps to ensure the safety of the migrant workers and even run shramik trains to ferry about 60 lakh people.

